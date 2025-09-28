Novem Group Buys Shares of 1,280 iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $194.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $197.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

