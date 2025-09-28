Novem Group Has $318,000 Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May $FMAY

Novem Group grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 118,250.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FMAY opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $977.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

