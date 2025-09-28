Novem Group Invests $256,000 in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF $FTHI

Novem Group purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

