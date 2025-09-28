Novem Group Invests $336,000 in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,226,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,704,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 83,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.82 and a 1-year high of $79.53.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

