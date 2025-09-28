Novem Group Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

Novem Group cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.8% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 70,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 37,867 shares in the last quarter.

BILS opened at $99.50 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.31.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

