Novem Group Trims Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Novem Group lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

