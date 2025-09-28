Old Port Advisors Lowers Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August $DAUG

Old Port Advisors cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAUG. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DAUG opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.45. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $42.40.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

