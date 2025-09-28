Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.89 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $670.55. The firm has a market cap of $669.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $647.76 and its 200-day moving average is $603.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

