Old Port Advisors Takes $615,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 147.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,367,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,124 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,834 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,357,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 1,357.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 385,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,728,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

UDEC opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

