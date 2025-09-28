ORG Partners LLC Acquires 10,901 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Announces Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1227 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

