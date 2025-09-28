ORG Partners LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

