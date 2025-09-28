ORG Partners LLC Cuts Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December $QDEC

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QDEC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 107,716.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS QDEC opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.23 million, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $29.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.