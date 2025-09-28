ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 68,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.31 on Friday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.67.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

