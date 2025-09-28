ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Get JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,726,000. Blue Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGLO opened at $67.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $67.90.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.