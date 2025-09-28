ORG Partners LLC Purchases 3,558 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 195.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 244,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period.

Shares of BINC stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

