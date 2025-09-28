ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,269 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.