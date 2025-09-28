ORG Partners LLC Takes $537,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.50.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

