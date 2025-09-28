ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation $FUN

ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $43.00 price objective on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.79 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $930.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

