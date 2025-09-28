ORG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 351 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1,671.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 67,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $121.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

