Palisades Investment Partners LLC Acquires 78,387 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc $KINS

Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc (NASDAQ:KINS – Free Report) by 128.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,387 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.00% of Kingstone Companies worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kingstone Companies, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65.

Kingstone Companies Dividend Announcement

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Kingstone Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in the United States. It offers personal line of insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. The company also provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies.

