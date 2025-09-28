Palisades Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Palisades Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 90.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,591 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 110.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,015,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after acquiring an additional 532,944 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Camtek by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in Camtek by 12.9% during the first quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camtek has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Camtek from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.10.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

