Palisades Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Palisades Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. SPS Commerce accounts for about 2.9% of Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palisades Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 60.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.30.

SPSC stock opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.32. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $201.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.990-4.040 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

