Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 3,215 Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in Kemper by 50.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Charter Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 16.0% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 22,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,229.95. This trade represents a 13.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

KMPR opened at $51.78 on Friday. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.86.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Kemper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Kemper to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Kemper

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.