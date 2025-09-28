Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $IEO

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 9,358.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 1.3%

IEO opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.