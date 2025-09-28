Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

