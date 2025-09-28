Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $607,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF $GSIE

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

GSIE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

