Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for 2.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after purchasing an additional 224,438 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after purchasing an additional 542,816 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after acquiring an additional 72,139 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $194.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $197.11.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

