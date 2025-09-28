Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 11,550 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,346,000 after buying an additional 1,249,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,574,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,212,000 after buying an additional 1,065,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,155.5% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 984,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

