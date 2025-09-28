Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 44,416 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,416 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $75.43 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.