Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF $HISF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HISF opened at $45.08 on Friday. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HISF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.