Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of DFEV opened at $31.59 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

