Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.