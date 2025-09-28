Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF $FTCB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $22.33.

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

