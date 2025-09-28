Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 627.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 460.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 198.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

