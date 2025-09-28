Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

