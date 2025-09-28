Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

JNK stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.94. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

