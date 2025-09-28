PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 11,144.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.79 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.