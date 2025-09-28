PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF $BILZ Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 752,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,881 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 701.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 447.2% in the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $101.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.05. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

