Plexus Corp. $PLXS Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 185.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,497. This represents a 25.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $201,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $9,513,861.56. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,890. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $143.27 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.98.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Williams Trading set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

