PMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 37,741 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

PMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JHML. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 561.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 482,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

JHML stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

