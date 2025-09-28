PMG Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 89,994 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

PMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,854,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,740,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 260,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,823,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,739,000 after acquiring an additional 133,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

