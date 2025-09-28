PMG Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

PMG Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.