Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,303 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFNM. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 251,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 643,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.94 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

