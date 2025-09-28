Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $35.44 on Friday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

