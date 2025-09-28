Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 40.8% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $87,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,174,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after buying an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after buying an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

