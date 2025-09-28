Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 911,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 216,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $31.72 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

