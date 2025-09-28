Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

