ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 384,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,276,000 after buying an additional 247,297 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 223.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,975,000 after acquiring an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 29,815.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 123,734 shares during the period. American Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the period.

NOBL opened at $102.65 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $108.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

