Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.94.

QTWO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,500.38 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $112.82.

In related news, insider John E. Breeden sold 6,105 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $459,523.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 149,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,628.61. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $79,874.20. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 954,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,408,000 after purchasing an additional 871,437 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,466,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 28.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,724,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,948,000 after purchasing an additional 378,394 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

