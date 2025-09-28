Reviewing Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Risk & Volatility

Momentus has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butler National has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Momentus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Momentus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentus and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentus -3,562.32% N/A -286.72% Butler National 16.60% 22.23% 11.27%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentus $2.11 million 6.95 -$34.95 million N/A N/A Butler National $83.97 million 1.78 $12.55 million $0.21 8.90

This table compares Momentus and Butler National”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Momentus.

Summary

Butler National beats Momentus on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications to business-size aircraft, which include passenger-to-freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, search and rescue, environmental research, mapping, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, and Cessna aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics for weapon control systems that are used on government aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs aircraft avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility in Dodge City, Kansas. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets; owns properties; and operates a management consulting and administrative services firm that provides business planning and financial coordination to Indian tribes interested in owning and operating casinos. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of private and commercial business and government aircraft and suppliers. Butler National Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

